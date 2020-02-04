The Alberta Fire Chiefs Association is asking residents to have a look at their carbon monoxide detectors - Abi Begum, flickr

A province-wide campaign is now underway in the hopes of saving lives in the Lakeland and elsewhere. The Alberta Fire Chiefs Association is asking residents to have a look at their carbon monoxide detectors.

The group says the detectors should be tested every month.

“Although carbon monoxide alarms are becoming more common, our research shows that not enough Albertans are testing the alarms they have or concerned about the risk,” said Fred Tyrrell, Executive Director of the AFCA. “This still poses a safety risk that is quite preventable. So our goal with this year’s campaign is to urge Albertans to make monthly alarm-testing part of their routine.”

The campaign urges homeowners to make their detectors stand out and make them unignorable. If a house doesn’t have a detector, the association says to go buy one as soon as possible.

“The AFCA’s research also showed that most Albertans associated carbon monoxide risks with their furnaces, but there are other potential areas they need to consider. Appliances such as gas-stove ranges, fireplaces, space heaters, and dryers can lead to carbon monoxide risks when used improperly or not maintained.”

More than 70 percent of Albertans have at least one carbon monoxide alarm in their home, according to the AFCA’s research.