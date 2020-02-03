While the investigation continues, mounties are urging parents to have a chat with their young ones when it comes to online gaming and safety - Stock image

Police in Bonnyville say they are reaching out to the Integrated Child Exploitation Unit in Edmonton after an incident in the community. Mounties say the call to ICE comes on the heels of a January 28 incident that saw a mother contacting the police after her child was asked to open his webcam through his PS4 game.

While the investigation continues, mounties are urging parents to have a chat with their young ones when it comes to online gaming and safety.

The ICE unit is a team involving the RCMP, the Calgary Police Service, the Edmonton Police Service and other units. It is comprised of a Team Leader, Investigators and Forensic Technicians.