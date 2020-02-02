Frenchman was found guilty back in March of 2019 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for the murder of 83-year-old Alfred Wagner in 2016 - File Photo

A man previously convicted in the murder of a Bonnyville senior is now out on bail awaiting a second trial. Frank James Frenchman was found guilty back in March of 2019 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years for the murder of 83-year-old Alfred Wagner in 2016.

Last week the Court of Appeal of Alberta announced Frenchman would be receiving a new trial for the case. A source from the courts says the reason behind the new trial is believed to be from the original trial judge not allowing a preliminary examination by Frenchman’s defense lawyers that would present evidence to establish the presence of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder and low cognitive functioning.

Frenchman was released on bail on January 16th while a hearing for a new trial date is scheduled for Monday in St. Paul.

Frenchman’s sister Arizona was found guilty of manslaughter in the case back in 2018 and is currently serving her five-year sentence.