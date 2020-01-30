Volunteers will be strutting their stuff around the RJ Lalonde starting at 7:30 PM while looking for pledged donations for the centre - Facebook

Brave men in Bonnyville will be donning the famous red high heels this weekend for a good cause. The Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre is hosting another “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event at the C2 during the Bonnyville Pontiacs game on Saturday.

Resource Development Coordinator Cindy Yang says this marks multiple years the event has been hosted in Bonnyville.

“This would be the fourth time we’ve hosted it in Bonnyville. Historically, this started as a march in the United States as a group of men just kind of walking around a park but since then it’s picked up so much traction and momentum because it is just such a great way to raise awareness for domestic violence.”

Volunteers will be strutting their stuff around the RJ Lalonde starting at 7:30 PM while looking for pledged donations for the centre.

“And then, of course, we’ll do some presentations in between to explain why we are raising these funds and why it is so important for us to have these conversations and to raise awareness on the issues of domestic violence and violence against women.”

Guys looking to be a part of the festivities can still get involved by calling Cindy at 780-826-9875 or heading online.