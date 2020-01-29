Jennifer and her staff will be cutting hair all day with 100% of the profits going towards helping Webber during her fight - Facebook

A hair salon in St. Paul is joining forces with other groups to help a woman known for her big community heart. Chez Elle in St. Paul is hosting a cut-a-thon on Sunday as they look to raise money for Claudette “Coco” Webber, who has spent time with the St. Paul FCSS as well as working with special needs students at Glendon School.

Webber was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Chez Elle Owner Jennifer Doonanco says when she found out about the hardship, she knew it was time to help.

“When I heard her story and the amount of people she had impacted it was easy to see if the community could pull together for someone like her, who has been so involved in the community herself.”

Jennifer and her staff will be cutting hair all day with 100% of the profits going towards helping Webber during her fight. Lories Place, another salon in Glendon and Wheel Fit Co. are also joining in, offering services with profits going back to Webber.

“We’re open 9 to 5. I have myself and my three girls coming in. We’ll be doing a cut-a-thon so we’ll be cutting all day in hopes to raise as much as we can to alleviate some of the frets that the diagnosis has caused the family.”

A Facebook auction has also been started to support Webber.