Police say Jenny Lynn Badger who was reported missing on January 27th - RCMP

Cold Lake mounties are looking for help finding a missing 20-year-old woman. Police say Jenny Lynn Badger who was reported missing on January 27th.

She was last seen on November 1st of last year but mounties say her last social media activity was on January 10th. RCMP is unable to confirm if the activity was from Badger.

Badger is described as:

· Indigenous female

· 5’4″ – 130 lbs

· Long brown hair

· Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jenny Lynn Badger is asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.