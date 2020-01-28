Boiling the water for one minute prior to use or consumption will destroy any microorganisms that may be in the water - SLCN

Certain homes in the Saddle Lake Cree Nation are under a boil water advisory. The announcement was made via a release from Indigenous Services Canada on Tuesday morning.

In the release, ISC says homes south of house #265 N/S Road in the reserve are affected. The advisory says a water main break and subsequent repairs are to blame for the advisory.

Boiling the water for one minute prior to use or consumption will destroy any microorganisms that may be in the water. ISC says the water treatment plant is still functioning normally and isn’t affected by the advisory.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. More information is on the Saddle Lake Facebook page.