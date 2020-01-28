Kutryk lived in Elk Point for a while his dad was posted as an RCMP officer in the community - Government of Canada

An astronaut with roots in the Lakeland is one step closer to a trip to space. Joshua Kutryk has completed basic astronaut training at NASA in Houston, Texas.

Kutryk lived in Elk Point for a while his dad was posted as an RCMP officer in the community. The Kutryk family originally farmed near the community of Beauvallon, east of Two Hills on Highway 45.

Kutryk’s resume includes stops at 4 Wing as a test pilot/fighter pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He applied to be an astronaut in 2009 and was accepted in the 2017 class with fellow Albertan Jenni Sidey.