St. Paul County and Elk Point are getting ready to launch a program that could help out during tax season. The FCSS there is bringing back the “Community Volunteer Income Tax Program”.

The program sees volunteers help prepare tax returns for qualified person free-of-charge.

To qualify to use the service, a single person must make up to $30,000 and couples up to $40,000 along with some other factors that must be met.

From March 2nd until April 30th, those who do qualify can drop off their tax paperwork at either the county office or Elk Point FCSS office to get them done. The program will also be run in Mallaig and Ashmont as well.

More information on the program is at the St. Paul County website.