Highway 36 and Highway 28 will experience delays as crews safely move it up the road - Unsplash

A big piece of hardware is slowly making its way to Fort McMurray. A 96-metre steam evaporator is due to take off from Two Hills Wednesday morning as it makes its way to Radway and eventually onto its home in the oil sands up north.

Highway 36 and Highway 28 will experience delays as crews safely move it up the road. The piece takes up the entire width of the highway when it’s being moved.

Lanes will be blocked off. Drivers are urged to keep an eye out for pilot trucks and flaggers escorting the load.

The evaporator is expected to get to Fort Mac on February 1st.