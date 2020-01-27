This year's goal is to raise funds for a wishlist that includes an endoscopy tower for the operating room valued at over $60,000 - SPHF/Facebook

Details on the next St. Paul and District Hospital Foundation fundraising gala are out. The group has released the details on the March 7th event as they look to raise just over $100,000 for the St. Therese – St. Paul Healthcare Centre.

Chair of the foundation Noreen Brousseau says the night at the Rec Centre will include a great supper and entertainment from ventriloquist Damien James.

“Then we have a silent auction and live auction. Items are coming in from our community and we’re so pleased with that. Tickets are on sale now and the deadline for purchase is February 21st.”

This year’s goal is to raise funds for a wishlist that includes an endoscopy tower for the operating room valued at over $60,000. Brousseau says last year’s gala raised a pretty penny towards equipment.

“We raised almost $100,000 last year. We do a casino every couple of years to fulfil all the requests from last year and we intend to do the same this year. We’ll just do the very best that we can.”

Tickets are on sale now. They can be picked up at the hospital administration office.

More on the St. Paul Hospital Foundation is on their Facebook page.