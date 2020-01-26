From 6:30 to 8:30 PM library programmer Kat Eliason says families can head down and take in some fun activities, including a visit from the local AJHL hockey team - Bonnyville Municipal Library

Lakeland residents hungry for a little knowledge can head to the Bonnyville Municipal Library Monday evening for their Family Literacy Night. From 6:30 to 8:30 PM library programmer Kat Eliason says families can head down and take in some fun activities, including a visit from the local AJHL hockey team.

“The Junior A Pontiacs are coming out. They’re going to help us with some stories. We have some games and activities, cookies to decorate and eat, word games to play and a bunch of prizes to give away.”

This year the library has decided to make memberships free after some surplus cash was found in the books. Family literacy night was started back in 1999.

The night is completely free to join in on. More on the Bonnyville Municipal Library is available online.