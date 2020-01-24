Freezing rain warning for the Lakeland tonight
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery - Unsplash
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the Lakeland. The group says Friday night could bring freezing rain to the following areas:
Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina
Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard
Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake
Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond
Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range
Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake
Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake
Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake
Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area
Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir
M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam
M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.
M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake
M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt
M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake
M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman
Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts
Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.