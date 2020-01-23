4 Wing also says guards will be at both gates working security along with Military Police conducting vehicle checks as well - Stock Photo

The back gate at 4 Wing opens Friday with limited access. 4 Wing says the gate, which has been closed since November of last year due to construction, will start letting people through from 6 AM to 10 PM.

The gate will be locked after that time and users will have to head out the main entrance to the base.

4 Wing also says guards will be at both gates working security along with Military Police conducting vehicle checks as well.

The schedule for the gate will stay as such until further notice.