St. Paul mounties are looking for help in their search for a pair of men involved in a recent theft in town. Police say early on the morning of January 3rd they were called out after two individuals walked into the Petro Canada on the 4000 block of 50th Avenue in town.

The two men reportedly proceeded to steal things like snacks and drinks before leaving in a Dodge Charger.

Mounties are asking anyone who may know the individuals to call the St. Paul detachment or Crime Stoppers.