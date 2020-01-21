The group features members Steve, Randy and Earl Wood from Saddle Lake along with members from Onion Lake, Frog Lake and other Treaty 6 Nations - Grammy Awards

An Indigenous singing group with members at the Lakeland will be shining bright at this year’s Grammy Awards. Northern Cree are nominated for the best regional roots category.

The group features members Steve, Randy and Earl Wood from Saddle Lake along with members from Onion Lake, Frog Lake and other Treaty 6 Nations. They’ve performed around the world and have had their music sampled by everyone from rapper MIA to comedian Sasha Baron Cohen.

This is the ninth time the group has gotten a nod.

The Grammy Awards go live on Sunday at 6 PM.