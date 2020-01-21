Symptoms of the infection include a sore throat and fever that can eventually lead to difficulty breathing and, in some cases, even death - Unsplash

Health officials are saying two cases of a serious infection have been found in Onion Lake. A medical health officer for Indigenous Services Canada says two cases of Diphtheria have been diagnosed in the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

ISC says the vaccination rate for the nation is below their desired target. Diphtheria outbreaks can be prevented by vaccines.

Symptoms of the infection include a sore throat and fever that can eventually lead to difficulty breathing and, in some cases, even death.