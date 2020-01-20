The suspect appears to have jumped the curb and also caught a nearby For "Sale" sign on the lawn of another home. The offending vehicle then took off - Mike Marshall/ Country 99 News

Mounties in Bonnyville are on the hunt for a hit-and-run suspect after an incident in town. Police were called out to 49th Avenue Monday morning after a white Hyundai Sante Fe SUV was hit while parked in front of a home.

The suspect appears to have jumped the curb and also caught a nearby “For Sale” sign on the lawn of another home. The offending vehicle then took off.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have had security footage in the area or witnessed anything to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Bonnyville detachment or Crime Stoppers.