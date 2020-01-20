Police believe early that morning Diablo Oilfield Contracting Services on 47th Ave was the victim of a break-in that saw some stuff go missing and multiple vehicles damaged (Supplied, Alberta RCMP)

Bonnyville mounties are still investigating after a local oilfield company was broken in to. It happened on January 16th.

Police believe early that morning Diablo Oilfield Contracting Services on 47th Ave was the victim of a break-in that saw some stuff go missing and multiple vehicles damaged.

Mounties are looking for any witnesses to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Bonnyville detachment or Crime Stoppers.