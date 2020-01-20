Parks officials say there is still isn't quite enough snow on the ground to set tracks but the groomed portions are ready - Unsplash

Cross-Country skiers have been anxiously awaiting snow in the region and the MD of Bonnyville says there’s just enough to get out now. The MD announced Friday that certain groomed areas on the trails near Muriel Lake are now open for the season.

Parks officials say there is still isn’t quite enough snow on the ground to set tracks but the groomed portions are ready.

Until the weather drops some more powder, skiers can find out the condition of the trails via the MD Facebook page.