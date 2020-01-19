The pool has been down since December when work began on fixing the issues - Unsplash

Users of the pool at the Colonel JJ Parr Centre at 4 Wing will have to wait a little longer before it opens back up. 4 Wing says the pool will remain closed as they hash out the future of maintenance on it.

The pool has been the site of a survey by consultants since December when work began on fixing the issues. 4 Wing hopes that the future means less downtime for the pool when it comes to maintenance.

As for now, the public can keep up to date with the status of the pool and other features at the centre by heading online.