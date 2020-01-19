Emergency services believe the man may have suffered a medical emergency before the accident - File photo

Vermilion mounties are still investigating after a 74-year-old man was killed when his vehicle collided with a home. It happened last Thursday in the 5200 block of Riverside Drive.

Mounties and EMS were on the scene quickly. Emergency services believe the man may have suffered a medical emergency before the accident.

No one else was riding in the vehicle and nobody else was hurt. Mounties are not releasing the name of the victim.