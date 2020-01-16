Three people from St. Paul, a pair from Spedden and a Two Hills man have been found guilty of offences such as unlawful possession of wildlife and hunting without a license - Unsplash

Some Lakeland residents are facing fines from Alberta Fish and Wildlife after a large investigation into poaching in the province. Fish and Wildlife Enforcement says the investigation started back in 2017.

The offences were said to have occurred in places like St. Paul and Smoky Lake Counties along with other areas in Alberta. Officials are saying wildlife may have been hunted out-of-season or without the proper license.

Three people from St. Paul, a pair from Spedden and a Two Hills man have been found guilty of offences such as unlawful possession of wildlife and hunting without a license. Fines have been levied and some are barred from hunting for a number of years.

Anyone who has information on wildlife or fisheries infractions is asked to call the Report a Poacher hotline or make a report online.