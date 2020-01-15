Lac La Biche hit a bone-chilling -41 degrees Celsius without the wind chill factor at around 11 AM. Only Edson and Red Deer recorded colder temperatures at that time - Unsplash

It’s a ranking many were probably cursing. On Wednesday Lac La Biche was the third-coldest place in the province and 11th coldest on the face of the earth, says weather website WXNow.com.

Lac La Biche hit a bone-chilling -41 degrees Celsius without the wind chill factor at around 11 AM. Only Edson and Red Deer recorded colder temperatures at that time.

The coldest place in the country still belongs to Watson Lake, Yukon, where arctic temps have the mercury sitting at about -47 degrees. The Lakeland continues a cold snap this week.

Temperatures aren’t expected to improve until Monday