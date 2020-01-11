An officer in the area found a vehicle there and during a confrontation, his weapon was fired - Photo: Erica Fisher

Mounties in Cold Lake are saying one person was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in the city. It happened early Saturday morning.

Police say at around 2:30 AM they were called out to a break-and-enter in an industrial area in Cold Lake South. An officer in the area found a vehicle there and during a confrontation, his weapon was fired.

The vehicle came to a stop and two suspects were arrested. The 26-year-old driver sustained a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was transported to the hospital, treated and released into police custody. The 46-year-old female passenger was not injured and remains in police custody. No one else was hurt.

The RCMP officer’s car was equipped with a camera. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating the circumstances of the incident.