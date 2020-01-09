Environment and Climate Change Canada says overnight lows over the next five days could be as low as -34 degrees Celsius without the windchill - Unsplash

Mother Nature has brought the Lakeland a dump of snow and now meteorologists say a deep freeze is the next foe to face. Environment and Climate Change Canada says overnight lows over the next five days could be as low as -34 degrees celsius without the windchill.

Regions north of the Lakeland including around Fort McMurray are experiencing cold weather warnings. This comes after a start to winter that was described as well above average in temps by some forecasters.

Cold weather warnings are usually issued when the temperature hits – 40 with or without the wind chill factor. During those times, Environment and Climate Change Canada says to watch for cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the wind chill.