The Cold Lake AG Society is putting the call out for more patrons to join “The Home of the Volunteers”. The society is getting ready for its’ annual general meeting and volunteer recruitment night on Wednesday evening.

AG Society President Dustin Foulds has seen eight AGMs. He says membership in the group is on the upward swing.

“Last year we increased our membership. I wouldn’t say quite a lot, but we did increase a little bit over the last couple of years and that’s a good thing. Things are getting better and people are wanting to volunteer a little bit more.”

The society plays host to a slew of events in the city including the popular “Bull-A-Rama” and the Cold Lake Stampede. Foulds says new members showing up can pay their membership fee and then get a say in the meeting later on in the evening.

“So in the AGM, we’ll go over all sorts of aspects. Some stuff that the AG society has done before. It’s really what we want to do for the community and how we want to do it.”

The meeting starts at 7 PM at the Agriplex. More information on the AG Society is on its official website.