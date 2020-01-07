Police caught up to the man and after a quick search found about 34 grams of what they believe is methamphetamine - Stock image

The Bonnyville RCMP have charged an Edmonton man with trafficking meth after a pre-New Years arrest. On December 29th mounties say they were called a rural property on Highway 28 by the landowner after he noticed the man snooping around.

Police caught up to the man and after a quick search found about 34 grams of what they believe is methamphetamine.

The 35-year-old now faces charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He’s due in Bonnyville court on Tuesday.