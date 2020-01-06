The RCMP says an autopsy was due to be performed on Monday - File Photo

Mounties down Highway 28 are investigating after human remains were found in a field.

Police in Redwater aren’t saying much, but they have confirmed that the remains were found in a field near Range Road 203A early Saturday morning. That field is about 17 kilometres east of the town, near the banks of the Sturgeon River.

The RCMP says an autopsy was due to be performed on Monday. They have not released an identity of the deceased.