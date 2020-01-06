The Lakeland Catholic School Division is looking for guidance as they shape their 2020-2021 school calendar. The division has opened up an online survey for parents.

The proposed calendar has school starting on September 1st. Students will spend 183 in the classroom and get 3 organizational days, 3 “PD” days as well as teacher’s convention days each.

A full draft calendar, as well as the opportunity to access the survey, is at the school board’s official website.