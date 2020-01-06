The guardians are responsible for handing out fire permits during the burning season. That means approved fires can be recognized quickly and the local fire departments don't have to be called out for no reason - Photo by Josh Boot on Unsplash

The MD of Bonnyville is searching for a few people who want to help prevent fires in the area next season. Applications are now being accepted to become fire guardians.

The guardians are responsible for handing out fire permits during the burning season. The permits mean approved fires can be recognized quickly and the local fire departments don’t have to be called out for no reason.

The MD says fire guardians are needed in the following areas:

Fire Zone 1

Portions of Ward 3 – West of Hoselaw

Portions of Ward 3 – South of Twp Rd 62

Fire Zone 2

Portions of Ward 1, 2, and 4

East side of Moose Lake

West side of Muriel Lake

Crown Land in the Moose Lake area

Fire Zone 3

Portions of Ward 5 and South of Hwy 28 to Hwy 659 and Twp Rd 63, Rge Rd 2 in Ward 6

Fort Kent and Ardmore

Fire Zone 4

Portions of Ward 6, except for Twp Rd 63, Rge Rd 2

Guardians do see compensation for hours worked and travel along with some training.

Interested applicants can call the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority at 780-826-4755.