Mounties in St. Paul are looking for help IDing a suspect in a recent robbery. Police say the incident took place early on January 1st.

The RCMP says they had already received calls about someone trying to get into cars on 49th Street and 47th Avenue when another call came in about the robbery.

Mounties say two men were walking in the area at around 4 AM when they were approached by another man who produced what looked to be a handgun and demanded their wallets.

The suspect is described as:

– 5’6” tall

– Wearing a camo hoodie and black ball cap with a black & white bandana pulled over his face

One of the victims did suffer a minor injury before the assailant fled. Mounties are now looking into video footage from neighbouring businesses.

Police are asking anyone who may have details on this incident to call the St. Paul detachment or Crime Stoppers.