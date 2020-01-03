After trying to aim the truck at an officer, Mounties were able to get it stopped and arrested the driver - Stock image

Police in Cold Lake are saying three people, including one who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, have been arrested. Mounties say the arrests come after a break-in at a rural property was foiled on New Year’s Day.

The RCMP were called out to a home on Range Road 420 where a black truck was spotted near the garage. Police arrived while the truck was still at the home.

Mounties say one suspect came out of the home and jumped in the truck. He then tried to back into a police car that had been parked behind it. After trying to aim the truck at an officer on foot, Mounties were able to get it stopped and arrested the driver.

20-year-old Tanisha Gratton, 26-year-old Delaney Brennan Louis Mitsuing and 29-year-old Josh Samual McLaren are all facing a slew of charges including break and enter with intent.

Mclaren was previously wanted across the country after a statutory release revocation.

Police are saying the quick thinking of the original complainant to call the police made the difference in this case.