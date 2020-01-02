Police believe that the suspects grabbed a few Husqvarna chainsaws and leaf blower packs and left (Supplied, Alberta RCMP)

The Cold Lake RCMP are investigating another smash-and-grab at a business in the city. Mounties say early on Christmas Eve morning the Bumper to Bumper auto parts store was the victim of a break-in.

Officers say when they got to the store the front doors had been smashed using a vehicle. Police believe that the suspects grabbed a few Husqvarna chainsaws and leaf blower packs and left.

Anyone who may have tips on what happened that morning is asked to call the Cold Lake detachment or Crime Stoppers.