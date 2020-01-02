January means that residents who are looking to pay off their tax bill in manageable chunks can sign up for the Tax Installment Payment Plan - Unsplash

The beginning of the new year means property taxes for MD of Bonnyville residents. January means that residents who are looking to pay off their tax bill in manageable chunks can sign up for the Tax Installment Payment Plan.

The MD says it’s as easy as calling the tax department at 780-826-3171 and signing up. The first payment on taxes will be due later this month.

Taxpayers looking to get some information like what has already been paid and changing contact information can also find it by calling the tax office.

The next time a penalty for late taxes will be applied is on March 1st.