Mounties say they caught up to the suspect's getaway car where it fled, eventually stopping at another home - File Photo

Mounties say 3 people are facing charges after a break-in near St. Paul. Police were called out to a rural property on December 29th.

The police say they caught up to the suspect’s getaway car where it fled, eventually stopping at another home. The three suspects were eventually coaxed out of the home and arrested with help from the Smoky Lake RCMP.

34-year-old Danny Mcgilvery, 22-year-old November Quinney and 34-year-old Kerri Angus are now facing charges that include possession of property obtained by crime.

The RCMP says the car they were riding in was also stolen out of Marwayne.

Mounties are still investigating.