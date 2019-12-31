Merchandise was thrown around and the RCMP says around $5000 in stuff is now missing - RCMP

Cold Lake mounties are on the hunt for suspects after a break-in at a lingerie shop in the city. Police say the Bliss Lingerie store on main street was hit early on Monday morning.

Merchandise was thrown around and the RCMP says around $5000 in stuff is now missing. Police think the items, like popular Saxx underwear for men, could end up on buy and sell sites.

Anyone who may have tips on the crime is asked to call the Cold Lake detachment or Crime Stoppers.