Alberta mounties say one of their #WantedWednesday suspects could be in the Lakeland. Police are looking for Gerid Stanley LaRocque.

LaRocque is said to have lived in Lac La Biche. Mounties also say he’s also been in Bonnyville, Cold Lake and Fort McMurray before.

The RCMP says anyone who may know where he or other persons wanted by police should not approach them but instead call your local police or Crime Stoppers.