Lakeland residents could have a headache come New Years Day but it might be from filling up their cars. The federal carbon tax is expected to come into effect on January 1st in the province.

Prices are expected to rise at the pump on that day. Gasbuddy.com analyst Dan McTeague said via Twitter he expects prices to jump about 7 cents per litre for gas and 8.5 cents for diesel.

You won’t need to wait that long in #Alberta. #gasprices set to RISE a minimum of 7 cents/L on Wednesday, 8.5 cents/L for diesel/furnace oil and 6.2 cts/cm3 … https://t.co/0uqZd828Tm — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) December 29, 2019

The provincial carbon tax introduced by the NDP government in power at the time was repealed by the new UCP government back in May.

The feds say rebate money will be handed out with a family of four expected to see around $888.

The provincial government is currently fighting the federal tax in court.