Police in Cold Lake are saying older model pickup trucks are being targetted by thieves. In a reminder sent out just before the Christmas break, the Cold Lake RCMP says they’ve received more than a few calls in the last little bit that the older trucks are being stolen.

Constable Travis Armstrong says the public can help fight back against would-be car thieves by double-checking doors are locked before leaving the vehicle.

“As the holiday season is amongst us, we are encouraging you to be vigilant; lock your vehicle doors, and to call in any suspicious activity. Cold Lake RCMP Officers are working diligently throughout the holiday season and are wishing you a Merry Christmas.”

Mounties say anyone with tips on the recent truck swipes can call the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.