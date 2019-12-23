Her last contact with friends and family was December 21st and there is a concern for her safety and well-being - RCMP

Lac La Biche RCMP are asking for help to locate 23-year-old Nancy Corrigan.

Corrigan was reported missing to the police on December 22nd.

Her last contact with friends and family was December 21st and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Corrigan is described as:

· 5’2” tall

· Approximately 115 lbs

· Brown hair

· Hazel eyes

She is believed to have been in the Wabasca or Edmonton area and was trying to get back home.

Anyone with info on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lac La Biche RCMP or Crime Stoppers.