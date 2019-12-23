LLB Mounties looking for missing woman
Her last contact with friends and family was December 21st and there is a concern for her safety and well-being - RCMP
Lac La Biche RCMP are asking for help to locate 23-year-old Nancy Corrigan.
Corrigan was reported missing to the police on December 22nd.
Her last contact with friends and family was December 21st and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
Corrigan is described as:
· 5’2” tall
· Approximately 115 lbs
· Brown hair
· Hazel eyes
She is believed to have been in the Wabasca or Edmonton area and was trying to get back home.
Anyone with info on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lac La Biche RCMP or Crime Stoppers.