Mounties say they'll be more than happy to hand over the items as long as the rightful owners can prove they own it - Photo: Erica Fisher

Police in St. Paul are looking to return some stolen property after an early-December arrest. Mounties say they have a variety of things in their care after 23-year-old Jade John Mountain was arrested back on December 5th.

The RCMP says the items include:

3 dirt bikes, 2 Honda and 1 Yamaha

1 Lamar snowboard

1 Obrien wakeboard

1 Poulan chainsaw

1 set of older golf clubs

1 set of water skis

5 helmets, brands include Zox Taiga, Dot, Dot CKX and Zox Tribe

Various tools and toolsets

Mounties say they’ll be more than happy to hand over the items as long as the rightful owners can prove they own it. More information can be found by calling the St. Paul detachment at 780-645-8870.

Mountain was picked up by cops after a 10-kilometre police dog track when he was accused of breaking into a home near Floating Stone Lake.