Residents in the Town of Elk Point are being asked to help figure out where stormwater draining could be headed in the future. The town is sending out a questionnaire that deals with where future drainage work could be headed.

This comes after a summer open house and work by engineers to pinpoint where the town has issues clearing runoff. Some areas including near FJ Miller School and gutters near 50th Avenue have been highlighted as possible zones to be worked on.

10 different plans are expected to be on the questionnaire.