Women in the Lakeland will have a shot at the early detection of a serious disease in January. Alberta Health Services says Cold Lake will be hosting a mobile mammography clinic starting January 7th and select dates after that until the 14th.

The mammography trailer will be at the Cold Lake Healthcare Centre. Residents looking to get the screening test can call ahead to book a spot.

AHS says a mammogram is the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection means a better chance of survival.

More information on the screenings is at the AHS official website.