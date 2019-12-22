The driver and a passenger in one of the cars did succumb to their injuries while three young passengers were also transported to the hospital with various injuries - File Photo

Mounties in Redwater say a Highway 28 crash on Saturday has left two people dead and others injured. Police say the accident happened just west of town at around 4 O’Clock.

2 vehicles were involved. The driver and a passenger in one of the cars did succumb to their injuries while three young passengers were also transported to the hospital with various injuries.

Police are laying the blame on snowy road conditions at the time. Mounties are still investigating.