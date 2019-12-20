An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-month-old boy in Alberta. Police say at approximately 2:30 a.m. this morning, 14-month-old Waylon Armstrong was abducted from his home in Brule, near Hinton by his 41-year-old father, Cody Armstrong.

Armstrong is driving a 2002, medium-green, GMC Sierra, Alberta licence plate BSF 3524.

Waylon Armstrong is described as:

· blonde hair

· brown eyes

· wearing a onesie with moose on it

Cody Armstrong is described as:

· 5’9″

· 170 lbs

· blond hair

· brown eyes

· wearing a grey shirt with grey Stanfield long johns.

Mounties are urging the public not to approach the suspect or vehicle is located, but instead, call the police immediately. If you have any information regarding this child abduction, contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544.