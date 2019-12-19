Over $87 million will make up the operating budget while $57 million will be in the capital budget - MD of Bonnyville

The MD of Bonnyville says they’ve got their interim budget figured out for 2020. The $144 million plan was given the thumbs-up Wednesday in a meeting.

Over $87 million will make up the operating budget while $57 million will be in the capital budget.

“We see the 2020 Budget as setting a new direction for the municipality,” said Reeve Greg Sawchuk. “Council recognizes that there is always more work to be done to improve services and still find efficiencies.”

The budget will be funded by about $76 million in taxation revenue, $47 million from reserves, $11 million in grants and $10 million from sales, user fees, and other contributions.

The interim plan so far doesn’t show an increase in mill rates for businesses and properties.

Details on the budget are expected to be released in the new year.