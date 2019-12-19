Gane has a 5-0 MMA record so far in his career with 2 wins coming via TKO. Boser currently sports a 17-5-1 MMA record - Facebook

Bonnyville’s Tanner Boser is back in action in the UFC this weekend. Boser is on the card at UFC Fight Night 165 live in South Korea on December 21st.

He is scheduled to fight 29-year-old French fighter Ciryl Gane. Gane has a 5-0 MMA record so far in his career with 2 wins coming via TKO. Boser currently sports a 17-5-1 MMA record.

Boser won his first UFC matchup back in October against Daniel Spitz.

The UFC Fight Night 165 goes live early in the morning due to its location on ESPN.