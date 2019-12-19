15 computers were broken, fire extinguishers were sprayed around hallways and other damage was inflicted on the school and its property - Stock image

Mounties are hoping somebody comes forward with info after a school in Cold Lake was vandalized. Police say they were called out early on December 19th after Nelson Heights Middle School was broken into and roughed up.

15 computers were broken, fire extinguishers were sprayed around hallways and other damage was inflicted on the school and its property.

Mounties are asking neighbouring properties to check their security cameras. They think someone may have got a shot of the culprits between 8:30 PM and 2 AM.

Tips can be submitted to the Cold Lake RCMP detachment and Crime Stoppers.