The camping season doesn’t have to be over, says the Alberta Government. A winter camping option is now open at Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park near Lac La Biche.

Cabins are available for booking at the park for those who don’t feel like roughing it in the snow. The province says winter events are also being planned at certain parks this season to get residents out and enjoying the area.

This past summer camping season, Alberta Parks says they processed a record-breaking 194,000 online campsite bookings through their website.